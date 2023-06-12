AmCham Guyana bids farewell to US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch

Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch

AmCham Guyana hosted a farewell reception in honour of the outgoing United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, last Thursday.

Over the past four years, Ambassador Lynch has been a vital partner to the Chamber, and in fact delivered her first public remarks at AmCham’s Welcome Event on March 20th, 2019.

It is traditional that new US Ambassadors give their first public remarks to the local American Chamber of Commerce, a memory she cherishes.

Through her vision and collaborative efforts, Ambassador Lynch and her team at the US Embassy Georgetown have enabled AmCham Guyana to foster bilateral trade, business opportunities, and partnerships between American and Guyanese businesses.

These efforts were highlighted at last Thursday’s event by Mr. Devindra Kissoon, AmCham’s President. In his remarks, Mr. Kissoon stressed the importance of continued economic cooperation between the United States and Guyana and highlighted that during her tenure, Ambassador Lynch was able to oversee the largest Bi-Partisan US Congressional Delegation in Guyana, as well as many mutually beneficial US based trade missions.

He added that Ambassador Lynch not only supported the business community from a commercial standpoint, but was a strong advocate for corporate social responsibility.

AmCham Guyana and the US Embassy Georgetown jointly organize an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for the elderly, along with a Christmas Gift Drive for orphans in the outskirts of Guyana.

Ambassador Lynch offered immense support for these initiatives, and also played a significant role during the Covod-19 pandemic, offering support to those affected.

Ambassador Lynch commended AmCham on its diversified approach to CSR initiatives, and emphasized how rewarding these experiences were.

In her address, she expressed gratitude towards the Executive Body, Board of Directors, and Secretariat of AmCham Guyana for their invaluable support to the Embassy’s Political and Economic Section, particularly in relation to recent trade and congressional delegations.

She highlighted AmCham’s rapid growth under the stewardship of the Secretariat and Executives, which resulted in a substantial increase in membership over the past four years. She also applauded AmCham for successfully organizing a number of events, and made mention of innovative programs like the Shark Tank Competition and policy-focused networking events.

The evening was marked by delightful conversations and fond memories as members of AmCham Guyana, the Diplomatic Community, Government and wider Private Sector, came together to honour Ambassador Lynch and acknowledge her efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Guyana.