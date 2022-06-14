Amazonia Mall embarks on multimillion-dollar expansion

Construction works currently ongoing at the Amazonia Mall

By: Amar Persaud

Almost one year after it opened its doors to the public, the Amazonia Mall is embarking on a multimillion-dollar expansion amid a growing demand for more services to be added to the entertainment complex located at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Construction works are currently ongoing to establish a new two-storey wing to the existing structure to accommodate an addition 8 to 12 new stores.

The mall currently offers a wide range of attractions including the Caribbean Cinemas and a variety of food outlets and stores.

Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan – who is the proprietor of the establishment – spoke with INews about his vision for the expansion.

“We’ve got an 11,500sqft store which will being going upstairs (of the new building) which is a home store, which we’re very excited about, they are a Trinidadian-based company. Of course, we have got about 8 to 12 stores downstairs, which will include a boutique, I know for sure a dentist will be here as well. There are couple other stores that we don’t want to let out as yet. There will also be a courtyard section where we will have an outdoor bar, mostly for drinks and for more finger food,” Sarwan explained.

Ramnaresh Sarwan

The entrepreneur noted that all of the spaces are already taken. “It’s just a matter of how we distribute them now, because there’s been quite a lot of interest and it’s just a matter of who we sign and bring on board now,” he explained.

Plans are also in place to expand the mall’s parking lot to facilitate over 400 vehicles.

This mega expansion, Sarwan explained, stems from the demand for new exhibits and the positive feedback from the public coupled with the country’s current development boom.

“There’s been a demand, of course, and I think with the solid development that is happening on the East Bank of Demerara and of course throughout Guyana, I think it was only fitting to contribute, something that we always thought was important.”

“It was always meant to be a U-shaped building, but unfortunately, there wasn’t enough parking. But, of course, now we were able to get more parking,” Sarwan pointed out.

“If we were not confident that there wasn’t a demand, we wouldn’t have expanded…it’s one thing to have a facility but I think it’s important also that you bring a level of service to people and I think that is what we have been trying to do here,” the former cricketer added, noting that at Amazonia Mall, they strive to upkeep a high standard.

The expansion of the mall is expected to be completed by August and all tenants are expected to be settled in by December.

“We will be handing over our section of work by August so the tenants will have majority of their work to complete probably in another three months or so. So, a lot will be hinging on them in terms of when we do open,” Sarwan noted.

Meanwhile, in addition to the expansion, Amazonia Mall will soon have a new restaurant which will offer Thai and Indian cuisines.

“We also will be doing an Indian and Thai restaurant here at the mall…within two months, we’re hoping to have it. We’re targeting CPL, so that will be our timeframe,” Sarwan added.

Upon opening its doors to the public in July 2021, Sarwan had explained that his vision for the mall took ten years of development.

At the launching ceremony, President Dr Irfaan Ali lauded the former cricketer on his successful business venture, assuring that his government is moving in a direction that will add value to Amazonia Mall and other businesses along the East Bank corridor.