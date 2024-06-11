AMAZON WARRIORS CONFIRM OVERSEAS PLAYERS FOR 2024

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed their overseas signings ahead of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Warriors welcome back the overseas cohort that led them to their inaugural CPL championship in 2023. Joining them will be Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was part of their squad in 2022.

Imran Tahir, the man who captained them to their first title last year, is back with the team for this season.

Saim Ayub, the explosive opener, will be back in 2024 along with fellow Pakistan international Azam Khan.

Gurbaz scored two half centuries when he was with the Warriors in 2022 and he will be back with the franchise for this season.

The Warriors have three more spots to fill in their squad and this will be done at the draft in July. There squad ahead of the draft is below:

IMRAN TAHIR

SHIMRON HETMYER

SAIM AYUB

SHAI HOPE

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

AZAM KHAN

GUDAKESH MOTIE

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

KEVIN SINCLAIR

DWAINE PRETORIUS

KEEMO PAUL

SHAMAR JOSEPH

KEVLON ANDERSON

JUNIOR SINCLAIR