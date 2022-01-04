Almost 500 new Covid cases recorded in 24-hrs – Health Minister expects “trend will continue”

Within the space of 24-hours, the country has recorded a whopping 485 new cases of the novel coronavirus and according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, this trend is projected to continue.

“We can expect that this trend will continue because with the Omicron variant, it’s highly contagious and it doubles, the numbers double every four days or so. We can see those numbers going up,” Dr Anthony said during his Covid update today.

Yesterday, the country had recorded 94 new caseswithin a 24-hrs period while the previous day, 281 new cases were detected.

“So, if people are not taking precautions, if people are not wearing their mask, keeping their distance, being in ventilated rooms wearing N95 masks, more and more people are to get sick,” Minister Anthony explained.

The Health Minister has already confirmed his suspicion of the Omicron variant in Guyana. He had explained that this is the most plausible explanation for the high increase in Covid cases recently.

Samples will be sent overseas for testing.

Meanwhile, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has the most active cases with 1138 followed by Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with 272. Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has 148, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has 41, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has 78 while Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has 74.

“As you can see, cases are going up around the country and those regions where we have low cases, we’re awaiting the test results because we have collected samples but they have not been processed as yet,” the Minister stated.

To date, 64 persons are currently in hospitals across the country with 36 at the Ocean facility. Eight of those persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).