Alleged domestic violence offender shot during scuffle with cops

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An alleged Domestic Violence Offender, Jermaine Haynes, a 32-year-old construction worker from Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, is now hospitalised after he was shot by Police ranks who were responding to a report of assault by the man’s 33-year-old wife, of the said address.

Relative to the report, which was forwarded to Regional Division 4’B’ Operations Room, two Police constables armed with 9mm pistols were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival in the area, contact was made with the 33-year-old woman who was at the time seeking refuge from her husband at a neighbour’s residence. She related to the ranks that the suspect dealt her a slap, broke a table in the house, and threatened to kill her, which caused her to run out of the house.

The two ranks subsequently went over to the victim’s residence, where the enraged suspect (Jermaine Haynes) exited the house and attacked the ranks. A scuffle ensued, and the suspect, in the process, held on to the firearm of one of the ranks and managed to disarm him. On seeing this, the other rank drew his service pistol and discharged two rounds at the suspect, hitting him on the lower right leg.

The suspect was subdued, arrested, and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he received medical attention under police guard.

Further investigation is in progress.