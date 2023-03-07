All Saints man sustains cutlass wound during altercation with another male at English Harbour bar

Black Immigrant Daily News

Another wounding incident is being investigated by the Police, mere days after two such instances in St. John’s on Saturday, March 4, within four hours of each other.

This recent incident involves an All Saints villager who reported to the Dockyard Police Station that a man whom he knows as “Bryan” had wounded him with a cutlass at about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The offence reportedly took place at the Abracadabra Bar, Restaurant & Club located in English Harbour.

Reportedly the victim had gone up to Bryan and asked him about a phone. Bryan is alleged to have been upset by this and the two men got into an altercation, causing them to be put outside the establishment by security.

Reports are that Bryan then went to get a cutlass, returning later to chop the All Saints man on his left thumb.

The victim was issued with a police medical examination form to consult a doctor.

Police officers carried out a search, that morning, for the alleged offender, but without success.

Meanwhile, Oshan Lewis, who was warded in the Intensive Care Unit after sustaining a life-threatening injury on Saturday, is said to be recovering well, and reportedly has been transferred to the Male Surgical Ward.

Lewis, 28, of Bolans was stabbed on March 4, on Market Street in the vicinity of Paradise Casino. The wound to his his left upper thigh had ruptured an artery.

He underwent emergency surgery that evening, into the morning of Sunday, March 5.

A source says that officers have since spoken to Lewis, who says he is feeling okay. Hospital sources confirmed that he has shown significant improvement. -REAL NEWS

