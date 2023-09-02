All-round Amazon Warriors defeat Patriots by 98 runs

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – SEPTEMBER 2: Sherfane Rutherford (R) of Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots walks off the field dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius (2R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Men’s 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 15 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval on September 2, 2023 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors 186/6 (Paul 41*, Hetmyer 36; Thomas 3/26, Linde 1/18) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 88 (Bosch 27, Linde 13; Pretorius 3/17, Motie 2/15) by 98 runs

Guyana Amazon Warriors moved to the top of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a comfortable 98-run victory over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

The Patriots won the toss and opted to field first and that initially appeared to be an inspired decision when the Warriors were restricted to 55/4 inside the first seven overs but excellent batting at the back end powered the Warriors to an imposing 186/6

In reply the Patriots never got close to the victorious total. Having lost four wickets in the PowerPlay the contest was all but over before it began. Wickets continue to fall regularly to see the Patriots bowled out for 88.

The Amazon Warriors initially made a good start to the PowerPlay racing to 32 inside the first three overs before Oshane Thomas’ double strike in the fourth over brought the Patriots into the game. Saim Ayub was caught on the boundary for 21 before Hazratullah Zazai nicked behind to Andre Fletcher for 7.

Two wickets became four when George Linde dismissed Azam Khan in the first over after the PowerPlay and Thomas returned to have Hope caught in the covers to leave the Amazon Warriors in trouble at 55/4.

However, the Guyanese pair of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul put on a 57-run partnership to rebuild the innings before Dominic Drakes dismissed Hetmyer with the short ball.

Dwaine Pretorius and Paul combined to put together a partnership of 48 from 31 balls to ensure the Warriors entered the back end of the innings with significant momentum and Romario Shepherd added the finishing touches to leave the Patriots an imposing 187 to chase in reply.

The Patriots were always likely to be up against it chasing 187 to win and their task was made even more difficult when they lost Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Will Smeed and Sherfane Rutherford inside the PowerPlay.

Having stumbled to 43/4 at the end of the opening six overs there was to be no respite or recovery as the Warriors kept the pressure on to dismiss the Patriots for 88 runs.

The win means the Warriors continue to be the only unbeaten side in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).