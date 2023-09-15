All-Inclusive Fun: Blue Diamond Resorts Takes the Lead With Pickleball Courts

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. Sept. 27, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts is showcasing its dedication to guest well-being with the introduction of Pickleball as a highlight in its innovative fitness programs, Royalton FIT and PUMPED. Having successfully launched this popular sport at its all-inclusive properties in Cancun, the hotel management company is now poised to extend this trend-setting entertainment option to its resorts in the Caribbean by the end of this year, further solidifying its commitment to providing guests with engaging activities.

This addition to their fitness portfolio is an integral part of the Royalton FIT and PUMPED programs, available at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, respectively. These programs are comprehensive entertainment packages with a strong fitness focus, offering a diverse range of workout options to ensure that travelers can stay active and engaged with their fitness goals even while on vacation.

“The introduction of Pickleball courts to our resorts, along with modern facilities and state-of-the-art equipment and instructor-led activities, reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, ensuring that our guests can both relax and maintain their workout routines during their getaway,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “By having a dedicated space for this sport, which has rapidly gained popularity in the United States and Canada, we not only adhere to the latest trends but also meet our guests’ demand and exceed their expectations,” he added.

The hotel management company initially introduced this trendy sport at its newest resort, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, and after the huge success on guests’ satisfaction, it was expanded to all other selected properties. The response from guests has been overwhelmingly positive, with a significant number of them eager to participate in this activity during the 13 hours the courts are open for service. Guests can also anticipate spirited matches at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.

As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests are provided with all the necessary equipment for Pickleball, including paddles and balls, and can participate in sessions and classes by appointment.

Blue Diamond Resorts’ indoor and outdoor fitness program stands as one of the most comprehensive in the hotel industry. With Royalton FIT & PUMPED programs, they continually innovate, transcending traditional offerings to provide an extensive array of options tailored to diverse preferences and goals. The introduction of new activities like Pickleball further underscores their commitment to creating unforgettable vacation experiences.

For more information about Blue Diamond Resorts and its innovative offerings, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

