All Govt-issued textbooks destroyed in Christ Church school fire replaced – Ministry

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

On June 13, 2023, the Stabroek News carried an anonymous letter in their columns about the Christ Church Secondary and textbooks. It is true that the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, offered the immediate replacement of all government-issued textbooks lost. It is true also that said promise was fulfilled. Whatever government-issued textbooks were lost, were replaced immediately.

What was replaced was based on the school’s report to the Ministry of Education. The school reported that the students had their government-issued textbooks in their possession at the time of the fire and did not need replacements. Those students whose books were in the school got their replacements, as promised.

All the books destroyed in the school (class sets, etc.) were replaced. Additionally, in May 2023 new titles were sent and will be distributed for the new term. By then all secondary school children will have all the textbooks that are required of them.

If your parent is willing to disclose his/her identity, we would be happy to identify what the problem with this individual child may be so that we can resolve it.

Finally, in closing, it may be useful for editors to send us letters where a response may be required of us so that readers may benefit from our response at the same time, they read the letter. We would answer within six hours.