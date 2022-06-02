Alkaline Adds Skeng To “New Rules” Jamaica Lineup Ahead Of Collab

Skeng will be joining Alkaline and company on stage at the upcoming New Rules show.

After a 2-year hiatus, Alkaline is bringing back New Rules to Kingston, and this time, is he coming back bigger and better. If the success of his show in Miami in February this year is anything go by, fans are in for a treat. So far, we know that the hottest new dancehall on the scene, Skeng, has been booked for the event.

Sources inside Alkaline’s camp told Urban Islandz that Skeng was a target from day one, and a deal with the Spanish Town deejay was recently finalized. “Skeng is without a doubt the hottest new artist on the scene right now, he’s edgy, gritty, and consistent with his delivery making him a perfect fit for what New Rules is about,” sources told us.

We’re also told that the Vendetta leader and Skeng are plotting a new collaboration. “I can’t divulge too much information but something is in the works, something big for the summer,” sources said.

Macka Diamond is also booked for the event, and we’re told more announcements are coming, including a possible international act for the July 2 stage show at the National Stadium in Kingston. Tickets for the event are now on sale island wide.

Alkaline performed with Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and more in front of a sold-out crowd in Miami earlier this year. The dancehall deejay is looking to repeat the same success with the second staging of the event in front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, Alkaline dropped off some new music last weekend as he looks to maintain a presence on the airwaves this summer. The artist linked with producer Troyton Rami Music and Black Shadow for his new song “Static,” a gritty anthem.

There is no official announcement yet on Alka’s third album, but fans might not get that project anytime soon since he released his sophomore album, Top Prize, last year. His debut was released in 2016, five years before his second project.

Skeng is best known for songs like “Gvnman Shift,” “London,” and “Protocol” with Tommy Lee Sparta.