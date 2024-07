The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Alisha Scheller

Alisha Scheller of the Success Elementary School on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) has topped this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

She earned 503.34 marks, securing a place at Queen’s College.

The results were announced today by the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Over 15,000 pupils sat this year’s NGSA on May 2 and 3.