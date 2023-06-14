Alia Gafoor tops as Barbados French & CAPE Scholar in Regional Exams

Alia Gafoor received 9 grade one passes and placed first in the region in CSEC French

In a remarkable display of academic brilliance, Alia Gafoor, granddaughter of Guyanese business tycoon Sattaur Gafoor and Ameena Gafoor, has emerged as the top performer in the region for CSEC French and the CAPE level examinations.

Her outstanding achievements were celebrated during Harrison College’s recent speech day, where top-performing students were honored for their exceptional performances.

Harrison College, known for its commitment to educational excellence, offers a wide range of subjects at the CCX CSEC level.

Within this pool of exceptional students, five individuals made their mark on the prestigious Regional Merit List, securing top positions in their respective subjects. Alia Gafoor’s name shone brightly as she secured the first place in the region for CSEC French. Her fluency and mastery of the language not only exemplify her dedication to linguistic studies but also reflect the quality of education provided at Harrison College.

Alia’s achievements have added another glorious chapter to the Gafoor family’s legacy. As the granddaughter of prominent Guyanese business tycoons, Sattaur Gafoor and Ameena Gafoor, her success serves as a testament to their unwavering support and the educational values instilled in her from an early age.

Alia expressed her gratitude to her parents, to her teachers and mentors at Harrison College, whose guidance and expertise played an integral role in her success. She hopes to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams with determination and perseverance.

Alia Gafoor’s triumph serves as a beacon of inspiration for all young minds striving for academic excellence. Her remarkable achievements in the CSEC French and CAPE examinations have brought great pride not only to her family and Harrison College but also to the entire Guyanese nation. Alia’s story reminds us all that with passion, hard work, and support, the sky is truly the limit.

As Alia continues to write her educational journey, the Gafoor name shines ever brighter, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of academic achievement in Barbados and beyond. [Press Release]