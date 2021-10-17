Alex Saab, alleged financier for Venezuela’s president, is extradited to the US and due in court Monday

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Colombian businessman Alex Saab is expected to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. ET before US Magistrate Judge John J. O’Sullivan of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, DOJ spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman said in a statement Sunday.

The US alleges Saab was behind a corruption network involving a government-subsidized food program called CLAP that allowed Maduro and his allies to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from the Venezuelan people while also using food as a form of social control.

“Rather than ensure that this vulnerable population receives the food it desperately needs, the regime uses the CLAP program as a political tool to reward support and punish political criticism,” the US Treasury Department said in 2019

“By offering food through this program, the former regime is able to maintain its influence because many Venezuelan citizens do not have enough money to buy food and therefore depend on the rations CLAP provides to survive.”