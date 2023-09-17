Alex Hales storms Tallawahs to victory against Kings

Alex Hales of Jamaica Tallawahs knocks an unbeaten 119 against St Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Jamaica Tallawahs 201/5 (Hales 119*, Wasim 41; Chase 2/33, Joseph 1/28) beat Saint Lucia Kings 79 (Rajapaska 22, Forde 13; Green 4/15, Amir 2/17) by 122 runs

The Jamaica Tallawahs all but assured themselves of a place in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoffs following a comprehensive 122-run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings.

The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to field first and that backfired as they ran into an Alex Hales storm. Hales produced his career best to propel the Tallawahs to 201/5 a total that always looked impenetrable.

The Kings were never in the game from that moment and the Tallawahs wrapped up victory inside 15 overs bowling the Kings out for 79.

Chris Green’s 4 for 15 helps Jamaica Tallawahs knock over St Lucia Kings (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Tallawahs were hampered by the enforced absence of captain Brandon King, however, Hales stepped up to the plate to blaze his way to his highest individual T20 career score of 119 not out.

Hales and Imad Wasim put together a magnificent partnership of 116 from 52 balls to help set a target of 202 to win – an equation that always looked likely to be enough to secure their spot in the Caribbean Premier League eliminator.

In reply the Kings were struggling from the start of the PowerPlay, Mohammed Amir dismissed makeshift opener Roshon Primus and Leonardo Julien before Chris Green got in on the act to trap Bhanuka Rajapaksa in front for 22 and Sean Williams for a duck.

The Kings were bowled out for 79 with Chris Green the wicket-taker in chief, leading the way with a devastating spell of 4/15.