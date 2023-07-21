Alado 100% ready to dominate July 30 horse race at Port Mourant

Guyana’s champion horse Alado is set to ignite the Port Mourant Turf Club for the first time on Sunday, July 30. And according to trainer Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Alado, of the Master Z Racing Stables, should dominate.

“First-time Alado will be coming to Port Mourant. Fans will see Alado at his best at Port Mourant,” Mohamed has said. “Jockey Ross has been his jockey since he came to Guyana. He had two breeze already, he went comfortable. We will not be visiting Port Mourant until race day,” Mohamed told Guyana Times Sport.

Champion Jockey Colin Ross also spoke about the preparation process ahead of race day. “There is always pressure when owning a race horse, and him being defending champion, it will be a bit more pressure. Alado loves the track even more than Rising Sun, so I think I will see the best of him at Port Mourant. He is one hundred per cent ready, and he will win again.”

Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr

Fans will have an opportunity to see high-quality racing on Sunday July 30, and they have a chance to purchase tickets for the Guyana Cup.

“For Guyana Cup on August 13, we will have tickets. It will be the last week of early bird tickets, and we will be selling Guyana Cup tickets at Port Mourant,” Mohamed disclosed.

Jockey Ross is unfazed as it relates to pressure, and is brimming with confidence as he aims to pilot Alado to another win.

“I feel really good. He has been going really good in exercise. I have no faults, Alado is going really good for the 30th at Port Mourant. The track (is supposed) to be fast at Port Mourant, because we are having good weather and the guys are working on the track,” he disclosed.

“I am not feeling any pressure, I am prepared and I have the confidence that I will pull it off again,” Ross has said.

Close to Gy$10 million will be up for grabs on Sunday, July 30 at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The updated programme will now see a race for the two-year-old Guyana-bred horses, and the three-year-old Guyana-bred race has been cancelled.

The grand one-day horse meet has eight exciting races on the cards. The feature event is for the Shivtahal Trophy, and that race will be open to all horses. In addition to this one-mile feature race, which will see the top horse bagging $1.5 million, the Banks Derby Open for three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred horses will be run over one mile, and the top horse will bag $800,000.

Other races on the card include the G & Lower, J Open, L Open, E Class Open and North American non-winners in Guyana.

Races will be run under the updated classification. Entries close on July 25, 2023. Races to be run under guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority rules. The Club reserves the right to cancel or reframe any race. Five horses have to start before the third-place prize is paid; and seven horses must start before the fourth-place prize is paid. Horses can be entered by contacting Gingo on 618-7278, Dennis on 640-3996, Fazal on 611-1141, or Shzeena on 322-0789/0369.

Depending on the entries, the Club wo