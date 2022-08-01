Home World Al-Qaeda leader dies in US drone strike – reports
BBC: An American counter-terrorism operation in Afghanistan has killed the al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, US media are reporting.
They say he was killed in a drone strike carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.
There is no independent confirmation of this at present.
However, the White House says that President Joe Biden will give details of the operation in Afghanistan in the next few hours.
CBS News said three sources had confirmed the killing of the al-Qaeda leader. The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN also quoted unidentified sources identifying the victim.
A senior US official has spoken of a “successful” operation against a “significant” al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan.
The operation took place over the weekend and there were no civilian casualties, the official added.
At the same time, a Taliban spokesman reported that a US drone strike had taken place on Sunday in a residential area of Kabul.
He described it as a clear violation of international principles.
