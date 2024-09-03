Aishalton man stabbed to death whilst building tomb

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #9 are investigating an alleged murder which occurred on Monday, September 02, 2024, at approximately 13:00 hrs committed on Julio Mandook, male (Amerindian descent) allegedly by Delson Brown an 18-year-old of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi.

Inquiries disclosed that on the aforementioned date, the victim and others went to the Aishalton Cemetery to build a tomb and were consuming alcohol. They were digging sand from a walkway approximately 600 meters from the site where the tomb was being built.

The Suspect, Delson Brown claimed that he was heading home when he saw the victim digging sand from the walkway and warned him to desist since the removal of the sand would damage the walkway which further led to an argument that escalated into a scuffle and the victim was stabbed; he then fled the scene.

One of the other men fetching the sand returned to the walkway and found Juilo bleeding from a wound to his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Aishalton District Hospital and was treated and admitted. During a hospital visit by his reputed wife, he told her the story and later succumbed to the injury.

Based on the information received, Delson Brown was arrested. He remains in police custody, as investigations continue.