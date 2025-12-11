Local News
AI being utilised at Enmore Regional Hospital to interpret medical images
11 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
As the Guyana Government continues to build out a modern and digitally integrated health ecosystem that is supported by advanced technology, the Enmore Regional Hospital is utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in the interpretation of medical images: x-rays, CT scans, and ultrasounds. This was disclosed by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during an […]
Related News
29 November 2025
Over 450 new HIV cases recorded in past year – Health Minister calls for vigilance
29 November 2025
250 Great Falls residents benefit from upgraded water supply system
11 December 2025
Only digital x-ray machines must be in public health system – Dr Anthony
09 December 2025