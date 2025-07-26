AFC now promises 2 months tax-free bonus for Joint Services – after scrapping initiative when in Govt

Despite being part of the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition Government that scrapped the one-month tax-free Christmas bonus for the Joint Services, the AFC on Thursday released a manifesto now promising two months’ tax-free bonus each Christmas.

In addition to the two-month tax-free yearend bonus, the AFC is also promising a free house lot for all members of the Disciplined Services, a Joint Services Housing Development, money for the family of any rank who dies in the line of duty or is injured and permanently disabled while on the job, or if a rank becomes disabled while off duty along with salary increases. Additionally, the manifesto spoke about a tax-free allowance to servicemen and women stationed at the border, in addition to a national cash grant.

The one-month tax-free yearend bonus for the Joint Services ranks is a key initiative of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government. This bonus, which has been in place since 2002, is awarded to members of the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Police Force, and Guyana Prison Service. Officers often look forward to and depend on the one-month salary bonus to assist with Christmas expenses.

However, to the frustration and disappointment of the ranks, in 2015 when the AFC in coalition with APNU assumed office, the bonus was discontinued. Many ranks openly criticised the move, but the APNU/AFC was unapologetic.

During the APNU/AFC Administration, ranks instead received a one-off $50,000 in 2015, for those earning less than $500,000 a month, and $25,000 in 2016.

However, the annual bonus was restored after PPP/C returned to office in August 2020. By 2024, members of the Joint Services benefited from approximately $1.6 billion in the Christmas bonus payout.

Additionally, in November 2022, the Government had rolled out the first phase of salary adjustments for Joint Services members. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, announced an increase in the minimum wage for junior ranks and officers to $130,000, with the aim of levelling the playing field among the various agencies within the Joint Services.

Prior to this, the salary of junior ranks such as Constables and Privates in some agencies differed, ranging from $105,000 to $130,000. The adjustment fixed the salary scale across the board, ensuring equity among the junior members of the Joint Services.