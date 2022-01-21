Adele Shares Emotional Message After Canceling Las Vegas Residency

A tearful Adele shared online that her Las Vegas Residency shows had to be canceled as she couldn’t get everything ready due to half of her teams becoming sick with Covid-19.

Adele’s Las Vegas Residence was scheduled to begin January 21 at the famed Caesars Palace Colosseum, with the superstar set to perform two shows per weekend through April 16, 2022.

The shows were set to make Adele around £500k per show with ticket prices ranging from £700 to £9000 up.

It seems, though, that the rash of new infections across the United States has put a damper on things as the show won’t be able to start as scheduled. An emotional Adele explained on Instagram that the shows couldn’t get off on time because they ran out of time and almost half of her stage and production teams are out sick.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid… Half my crew, half my team, are down with Covid, they still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said.

Adele also apologized to fans who might have traveled and spent money on hotels and transport.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

She continued that efforts will be made to have new start dates.

“I’m really, really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be for you.”

Adele added: “I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Adele was expected to perform hits along with her fourth recording album, 30, which was released at the end of 2021. The album has been a commercial success and is named best-selling album in the UK for 2021.