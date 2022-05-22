Actives cases now at 589 after 48 new infections

Another 48 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus virus, according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

This now takes active cases in Guyana to 589, which includes two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 21 in institutional isolation and the other 566 in home isolation.

There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1231; while the total number of recoveries is now 62,456.