The Ocean View Hospital

Lowered daily COVID infections have resulted in active cases dropping under 350 in Guyana. As of Friday, 22 new positives were reported.

Deaths have remained at 1223, according to the Health Ministry’s latest dashboard. There are five patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 in institutional isolation, 337 in home isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine.

Since the pandemic, 543,927 tests were conducted – of which 29,012 males and 34,012 females contracted the virus.