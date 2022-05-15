Active cases spike after 45 new COVID infections detected

In the last 24 hours, another 45 persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

This now takes active cases in Guyana up to 319 which includes two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 10 in institutional isolation and the other 307 persons in home isolation.

Another person is also currently in institutional quarantine, according to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1228 while the number of recovered cases is now 62,302.