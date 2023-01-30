Acting CoP orders probe into ‘arrest’ of traffic warden

Black Immigrant Daily News

CALL: In this screen-grab of a video posted to social media, an off-duty policeman makes a call on his cell phone while holding on to a handcuffed traffic warden who sits in the officer’s SUV on Frederick Street in Port of Spain on Monday.

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has ordered a full investigation after a video was uploaded to social media, which quickly went viral, and which showed a policeman arresting a uniformed traffic warden.

The TTPS, in a press release on Monday, confirmed that the man seen in the viral video incident is a police officer.

The police officer, who was off-duty at the time, and the female traffic warden are currently assisting investigators from the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau following the alleged altercation earlier on Monday along Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.

UNDER ARREST: This screen-grab taken from the viral social media video shows an off-duty officer, with no slipper on his right foot, holding on to a traffic warden whom he arrested on Monday morning on Frederick Street in Port of Spain.

Acting CoP Christopher was made aware of the incident which went viral on social media a short while after midday.

The Acting Commissioner immediately instructed that an investigation be launched surrounding the circumstances seen in the video footage.

In the video, the man is seen first holding on to the woman’s shirt near her throat as he forced her to the back of his car where he took out a pair of handcuffs as he arrested her. As a crowd gathered, and people began jeering at the man while many complained that he was out of order, the man is seen speaking on his cell phone while holding on to the handcuffed warden.

A woman is heard in the video claiming the warden was manhandled, roughed up and then arrested after she demanded to see the officer’s driver’s permit.

