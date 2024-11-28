World News
‘Absolutely terrifying’: Israel pounds north Gaza as Lebanon truce holds
28 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
People are returning to their damaged homes in parts of Lebanon as a ceasefire holds between Israel and Hezbollah, while the Lebanese armed group says it achieved “victory” over Israeli forces and that its fighters remain at the ready.
Heavy Israeli bombardment is “absolutely terrifying” for Palestinian civilians who remain trapped in the north of the Gaza Strip, a senior UNRWA official said.
