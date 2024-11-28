Venezuelan nationals arrested for attacking, stabbing cop at Stabroek Market 23-Y-O woman hospitalised after stabbed, chopped by GDF rank Pensioner killed in early morning accident on EBD road 'We believe in our ministers, it's just tough love' - Jagdeo defends Ali's fiery 5:30h meeting After 2 years on the run, Corentyne labourer remanded for murder of ex-convict Bureau of Statistics conducting Labour Force Survey
World News

‘Absolutely terrifying’: Israel pounds north Gaza as Lebanon truce holds 

28 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

People are returning to their damaged homes in parts of Lebanon as a ceasefire holds between Israel and Hezbollah, while the Lebanese armed group says it achieved “victory” over Israeli forces and that its fighters remain at the ready.
Heavy Israeli bombardment is “absolutely terrifying” for Palestinian civilians who remain trapped in the north of the Gaza Strip, a senior UNRWA official said.

 

Support us

Related News

06 November 2024

UN agency for Palestinians facing its ‘darkest hour’, UNRWA chief says 

19 November 2024

‘Many’ children injured in car crash at school in China, reports say 

24 November 2024

US universities brace for education policies overhaul under Trump 

10 November 2024

Mauritius holds parliamentary election with cost of living crisis key issue 