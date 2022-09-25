A$AP Rocky Apologize To Fans For Rolling Loud NY Set With GloRilla

A$AP Rocky apologizes to his fans after he was unable to deliver his full performance on Saturday night at Rolling Loud New York because he arrived 45 minutes late and the festival did not allow him the time to make up.

There are reports that the rapper’s headlining set ended just after a fraction of his track line-up, and fans were not happy. Videos shared online showed disappointed fans booing after the rapper’s mic was cut by festival organizers.

“New York City, thank you so much…they cut a n***a mic off but it’s all good,” the rapper said in a video shared online,

The Harlem rapper was only able to perform for about 30 minutes at the event held at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Some Rolling Loud festival-goers said that the rapper spent 10 minutes between songs talking or doing other things than performing.

He released an apology on Sunday afternoon, saying that he was hurt by the festival keeping his set within the scheduled time.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” Rocky said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

He continued by saying that he had prepared for the show and had rehearsed in advance but was unable to deliver.

“I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS. I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!”

During his set, A$AP Rocky brought out GloRilla and French Montana as his special guest, and he performed nine songs before having his set cut off. The rapper was set to hit the stage for one hour.

In the meantime, some fans were not sympathetic to the rapper.

“Maybe don’t waste 10 mins between each song next time and actually rap your verses on songs,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“What did he expect,” another said. “He acting like the late employees at work they think they gone make up their time cuz they came late!” another said.

In the comments section of blogs, many shared that the rapper’s time would not have been extended as the New York Police Department had turned the music off as the city is currently under a late-night curfew.