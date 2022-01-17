A Guyanese Icon – Tributes pour in for the late Dr Yesu Persaud

·1 min read
Home
Local News
A Guyanese Icon – Tributes pour in for the late Dr Yesu Persaud
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
President Dr Irfaan Ali Guyana has lost an outstanding soul in Dr. Yesu Persaud, a true son of the soil. It is with great sadness I learnt, moments ago, about his passing. To his family, friends, m…