“A culmination of an almost 30-year-long struggle for democracy”– PPP/C remembers Oct 1992 elections

Former President Dr Cheddi Jagan at the 1992 Elections

As part of its annual tradition to keep the significance of the date October 5, 1992, alive, the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre, commonly called Red House, hosted an evening of reflection to mark the anniversary of what is largely considered the first free and fair general election after almost three decades in Guyana.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony delivered an address on behalf of President Dr Irfaan Ali, where he underscored the importance of the date and its direct relation to democracy in the country.

PPP Executive Dr Frank Anthony

“The struggle was raised since the loss of power by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in 1964 – an act which saw the progressive erosion of the rights of workers, the destruction of the country’s economy, the emasculation of the private sector and the emergence of an authoritarian state,” Anthony said.

“October 5 was not simply about free and fair elections. It was about rescuing Guyana from the clutches of what had become a police state – one in which political oppression and economic mismanagement were the defining features of the political order,” Anthony continued.

This was a period, former President Donald Ramotar noted, that was marred by a series of rigged elections and unlawful imprisonment of PPP members.

Former PPP/C President Donald Ramotar

Ramotar further recognised former President Cheddi Jagan’s role in leading the masses through this journey to free and fair elections.

“Had it not been for the struggle of Cheddi Jagan to lead the masses of this country, to keep them united, to work consistently for change, they would not have felt pressured to come along and to take some of the positions that they took,” Ramotar said.

“Therefore, while we must be happy and grateful, we must never ever play down the role of the PPP and the masses of people in this country, particularly sugar workers who stood and faced the brunt of repression in Guyana,” Ramotar said.

With support from the local and international community, Dr Anthony explained that the 1992 elections enforced a need for ballots to be counted at the polling stations and for every contesting party to be given a Statement of Poll.

Reading from President Ali’s prepared speech, Dr Anthony further noted that today, the PPP has built upon these efforts, and though the party remains wedded to the working class, they are now on a mission to forge alliances with people of all classes.

“Without this convergence of classes which took place in the run-up to the 1992 elections, we would not have had such a solid platform on which we can pursue class unity,” Anthony said.

As the country now undergoes rapid development, he added that transformation is being seen in every sector.

Notably, in the health sector, he stated this is evident in the construction of new hospitals, implementation of health screening programmes, an increase of training opportunities, and expansion of the range of services offered to Guyanese. (Pooja Rambaran)