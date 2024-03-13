93-year-old man perishes in NWD wildfire

Ninety-three-year-old Alexander Josephine of the Parakies Village community in the North West District (NWD) on Tuesday perished following a wildfire in the village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a wildfire occurred on an open farmland area adjacent to Parakies Main Road, amidst dense vegetation, as the scene revealed significant burn damage and ash residue on the ground.

Reports suggested that Josephine had left his residence at approximately 09:00h on the day of the incident to attend to his farm. At about 13:00h, family members received distressing news via cellular phone he had sustained severe burns while on his farm and had succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities were immediately alerted, and the Acquero Police Station was notified of the situation.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found Josephine lying motionless on his back with burns covering his body.

He was promptly transported to the Kumaka District Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. The body has been placed in the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is currently underway.