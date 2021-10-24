91-Y-O male from Region 4 dies; 90 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

The latest fatality is a 91-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died today. He was fully vaccinated.

With this, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has gone up to 895.

According to the Ministry, the patient was admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institution. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive.

Meanwhile, another 90 persons have contracted the deadly virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 35,067.

However, only 3,572 of these cases are currently active including 19 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 3,553 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also another three persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 30,600 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease – 11 more recoveries than the day before.