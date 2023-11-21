90% of Region Eight residents to have access to potable water by year-end

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Water is essential to life. The importance of this resource is being exemplified across Guyana, with the aim of having 100 per cent water coverage.

Providing access to potable water in Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), is essential to achieving that target.

With heavy government investments, the projected number of residents with water access in Region Eight is expected to surge to nearly 11,000 by the end of 2023. This figure represents 90 per cent of the region’s population.

“We are committed to achieving 100 per cent potable water access for all residents of Region Eight by 2025,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal affirmed, while addressing the National Toshaos Council outreach held at Kurukabaru in the North Pakaraimas.

In the 2023 programme, approximately 10 communities are set to benefit from new wells or the expansion of existing systems. Some of these projects are already completed, while work is ongoing for others.

Access to potable water for residents of Region Eight has significantly increased over the past three years and continues its upward trajectory.

At the end of 2021, 8,423 individuals in Region Eight, or 68 per cent of the population had access to potable water. Government’s commitment to ensuring universal water access has translated into funding of $240 million in 2022 and over $200 million thus far in 2023.

Among the projects executed included the instillation of water supply systems in Kaibarupai, Monkey Mountain, Taruka, Itabac, Kato, and El Paso.

The hinterland water sector saw an injection of $2 billion from August 2020 to date.

Thus far, over 40 new wells have been completed, providing service to over 15,000 people for the first time in hinterland and riverain communities. An additional 40 new wells are expected to be completed in 2023 and another 40 in 2024.

Specifically, 14 wells are set for Region One, six in Regions Two, Four, and 10, five in Region Seven, four in Region Eight, and 11 in Region Nine.

Overall, 97 per cent of Guyana’s population has access to clean, potable water. However, for the hinterland and riverain communities, there is 75 per cent coverage. By the end of 2023, with investments being made, the coverage will increase to 83 per cent.

This aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which Guyana is a signatory.