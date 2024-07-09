9-Y-O brutally chopped by mother following argument with boyfriend

A woman was taken into custody for brutally chopping her 9-year-old daughter after her boyfriend referred to her and the child as “wastes”. The incident took place on Sunday evening at their Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

Based on reports received, the child and her mother live with the woman’s boyfriend. On the day in question, a heated argument erupted between the couple during which the man referred to the woman and daughter as ‘wastes’ and that he did not want them anymore.

He subsequently left the house. At that time, the woman reportedly called the child and informed her that her father was already dead and that her stepfather did not want them.

In retaliation, she allegedly took a ‘chopper’ and inflicted a wound on her daughter’s left arm in an attempt to kill her. The child, however, managed to escape and was rescued by a neighbour who took her to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. She was treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was admitted.

Meanwhile, the woman was contacted by detectives who observed a chop wound to her left arm. Upon enquiring, he told them that the wound was self-inflicted.

As such, she was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was treated. Upon her discharge, she was taken into custody pending investigations.