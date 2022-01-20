9-Y-O boy among 3 more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 19th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,111.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

9 Years

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 19

Unvaccinated

Male

60

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

January 19

Unknown

Female

75

Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo

January 18

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 815 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 54,736.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 178 in institutional isolation, 11,770 in home isolation, and 38 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 41,661.