9-Y-O boy among 3 more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 19th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,111.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
9 Years
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 19
Unvaccinated
Male
60
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
January 19
Unknown
Female
75
Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo
January 18
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 815 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 54,736.
There are 16 persons in the ICU, 178 in institutional isolation, 11,770 in home isolation, and 38 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 41,661.