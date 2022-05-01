9 new COVID-19 cases recorded

In the last 24 hours, nine new novel coronavirus cases were detected.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases is now 63,482.

But only 111 of these are currently active cases, that is, one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 110 persons in institutional isolation.

There are also two other persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, both the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana and recovered cases remain the same at 1228 and 62,143, respectively.