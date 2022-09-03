9 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 patient in ICU

President Ali and his team engaged a number of women and young people from across Region Two

Another nine persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Consequently, active cases in Guyana are now 214 including one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (203) or institutional (10) isolation.

There are three other persons also in institutional quarantine.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1279 while some 69,593 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.