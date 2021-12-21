9-month-old boy among 6 more Covid deaths



The Infectious Disease Hospital

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1039.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

9 Months

East Berbice-Corentyne

December 19

Unvaccinated

Male

69

East Berbice-Corentyne

December 20

Fully Vaccinated

Male

80

East Berbice-Corentyne

December 17

Unvaccinated

Male

82

East Berbice-Corentyne

December 10

Unvaccinated

Male

74

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

December 20

Unvaccinated

Female

60

Demerara-Mahaica

December 20

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 35 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,926.

There are eight persons in the ICU, 35 in institutional isolation, and 671 in home isolation while recoveries stand at 37,173.