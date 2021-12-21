9-month-old boy among 6 more Covid deaths

The Infectious Disease Hospital
Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1039.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
9 Months
East Berbice-Corentyne
December 19
Unvaccinated
Male
69
East Berbice-Corentyne
December 20
Fully Vaccinated
Male
80
East Berbice-Corentyne
December 17
Unvaccinated
Male
82
East Berbice-Corentyne
December 10
Unvaccinated
Male
74
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
December 20
Unvaccinated
Female
60
Demerara-Mahaica
December 20
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 35 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,926.
There are eight persons in the ICU, 35 in institutional isolation, and 671 in home isolation while recoveries stand at 37,173.