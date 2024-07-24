9 injured, dozens of flights canceled or delayed after fire breaks out at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Nine people suffered minor injuries and dozens of flights are impacted after a small fire broke out at JFK Airport on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on an escalator in Concourse C and spewed smoke through Terminal 8 around 7:15 a.m.

About 960 people were evacuated from the area and taken to another part of the terminal. Nine people were injured — all with minor smoke inhalation — and four were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The FDNY ventilated the terminal and it was cleared to reopen.

American Airlines, which occupies the terminal, said three American Eagle regional departures were canceled as a result of the fire, out of 89 total American flights scheduled to depart from Kennedy on Wednesday.

The airline continues to work to get back on schedule nationally, with the number of flights delayed domestically down to 601, 16% of its schedule. Nationally, 86 flights were canceled.

The airport suggests checking with your carrier before traveling.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.