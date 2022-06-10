$8M worth of ganja found in car at Haslington

Some $8M worth of marijuana was on Wednesday found in a motorcar that was intercepted at Haslington New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were conducting at operation in the vicinity of the Hope Bridge, ECD when they attempted to stop a white fielder wagon with licence plate: PAB1884.

The driver refused to stop, prompting CANU officers to give chase. The officers pursued the vehicle into Haslington New Scheme, where the driver of the motor vehicle stopped and fled into nearby bushes.

Officers attempted to apprehend the driver but were unsuccessful.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, which led to the discovery of several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The motor vehicle along with the suspected narcotics were transported to CANU Headquarters where the substance tested positive for cannabis.

The parcels weighed a total of 39.9kg, with an estimated value of GUY $8 million. Investigations are ongoing.