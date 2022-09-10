$89M Martyrs’ Ville Nursery School commissioned on ECD

Inside the new $89M Martyrs’ Ville Nursery School

A promise was made to the residents of the Martyr’s Ville Community on the East Coast of Demerara that a nursery school will be built in the community to relieve parents of the burden of taking their children to the Mon Repos Nursery School and the Good Hope Nursery School which are located further away.

The completion of the school will also serve to eliminate the overcrowding at theother two schools. The school was opened on September 5, 2022, the first day of theschool term and was officially commissioned today by the Honourable Minister ofEducation, Priya Manickchand in the company of the Attorney General and Ministerof Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC; Regional Chairman, Mr Daniel Seeram and othersenior officers within the Ministry of Education and the Regional Administration.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to commission the new school being done by pupils in the company of Education Minister Priya Manickchand, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram and Regional Education Officer Ms.Stembiso Grant

Minister Manickchand said today that Guyanese should always expect herGovernment to deliver on its promises and that the construction of the school isanother example of fulfilling a promise that was made to the people of Guyana andspecifically the residents of Martyrs’ Ville.

She said that the Government of Guyana believes in investing heavily in theeducation sector and that this includes constructing facilities where there are neededto ensure access to quality education.

Minister Manickchand reminded the teachers that were present today that RegionFour produced one of the students who tied for the top spot at this year’s NationalGrade Six Assessment, Neuel Bancroft from the Annandale Primary School. She saidthat in addition to parental support and natural brilliance, the student had to besurrounded by great teachers from nursery school up to Grade Six.

She congratulated all teachers and urged those present today to take stock of what their responsibilities are and to ensure that they properly educate their pupils since a solid nursery foundation is important.

The new Martyrs’ Ville Nursery School

The Education Minister also appealed to the parents present today and explained tothem that one common thread running through the stories of successful students isthe support they receive from parents. “We are asking for your partnership. Thismeans having a deep interest in your children’s education. When we get partnershipsright we will see children excelling in ways we didn’t imagine,” MinisterManickchand remarked.

Further, she said that the Government of Guyana promises that children willcontinue to receive support such as cash grants, meals and textbooks among otherbenefits. He said that for the first time in the history of the country all Grade Sixchildren will receive breakfast daily. She said Grade Five and Six children arereceiving all the textbooks they need free of cost and shortly after all primary schoolchildren will receive all the textbooks they need for free.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall also thanked teachersfor their hard work and saluted on behalf of the Government for a job well done.

On the topic of the new school, he said that less than three decades ago the land onwhich the edifice stands was a cow pasture. He enlightened those present today thathe had attended nursery school in the community which was a ‘bottom house’.

A section of the newly commissioned Nursery School

He said that it is important that the transformation that has taken place andcontinues to occur must be appreciated. He said that there are many more projectsslated for the region including a modern hospital at Enmore, new water treatmentplants at Friendship/Buxton, Bachelor’s Adventure and Mahaica and an industrialcomplex where the Enmore Estate factory was which will create jobs.

He said that these projects and more are being done to create a better country andfuture for the young children coming up.

Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram described the school as a blessing to thecommunity and the region since it will offset the overcrowding at the Mon ReposNursery and the Good Hope Nursery School.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Mr. Devendre Persaud said that it is thecommitment of the Government and the Ministry of Education to provide educationfor all Guyanese whether they live in the city or rural communities and that Martyrs’Ville Nursery is a testimony of such commitment.

Regional Education Officer, Ms. Stembiso Grant said that the school adds to the listof 58 nursery schools in the region. She said the school is currently staffed with 98%trained teachers. She thanked the Ministry of Education for conceptualizing theproject and bring to fruition to improve access and delivery of education at thenursery level.