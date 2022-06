The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The body of an 87-year-old woman was on Thursday discovered in the bottom flat of a two-storey wooden building at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The woman has since been identified as ‘Agnes’ who reportedly lived alone.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, when contacted, confirmed that the woman’s body bore several injuries.

He, however, stated that detectives are scoping the area for any information that will be helpful to the investigations.