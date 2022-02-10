$863M approved to assist Guyanese undergoing local, overseas surgeries

The Guyana Government has set aside some $863 million in Budget 2022, to ensure Guyanese living with specific health complications receive the interventions needed, whether locally or overseas.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony told the Committee of Supply on Thursday, that the sum shows a $399 million increase from the money allocated for similar undertakings last year.

“Mr. Chairman this heading has been very beneficial to a lot of people and in 2021 we were able to help with the allocations that we were given – 1,538 persons and this amount is expected to grow during this year,” Minister Anthony noted.

Minister Anthony said this year $400 million will be spent on patients who need cardiac interventions.

The Health Ministry also plans to spend about $60 million for persons who need CAT scans and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Guyanese dialysis patients are also expected to receive $600,000 per annum, with $180 million allocated for this.

Another $70 million was allocated to assist persons who will need radiation, especially bracket therapy among other treatments.

“We have allocated $18 million for cross matching. These are patients who are going to get renal transplant, but to do so we need to cross match them to make sure they are compatible with the donor.”

A total of $20 million has been assigned for patients who need specialised eye care and operations.

Further, a sum of $12 million will be invested for patients who would need prosthetic limbs.

“And there is another $103 million for patients who would need help for other illnesses and these are mainly patients that we would send overseas,” the Health Minister disclosed.