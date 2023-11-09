$850M to purchase fertiliser for distribution to farmers – Pres. Ali

Farmlands in the MMA/ADA Scheme [File Photo]

As part of a series of measures aimed at bringing relief to citizens, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced today that government will be investing some $850 million to purchase fertiliser to distribute to farmers.

This move is calculated to benefit some 287,000 acres of cultivated farmlands and some 35,000 farmers.

“This will ensure increased food production and containment of costs,” Ali said.

Last year, government had expended $1 billion to purchase fertiliser for free distribution to farmers.