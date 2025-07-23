Local News
$850M Parika Water Treatment Plant commissioned
07 August 2025
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday commissioned a new $850 million Water Treatment Plant at Parika that will deliver treated, 24-hour access to water for over 14,000 residents in Region Three. The modern plant can process 4.5 million litres of water daily, enough for 18 million cups of tea from the tap. Constructed by […]
