850 graduate from WIIN training as MHSSS unveils new Training Hall

Human Services Ministry, Vindhya Persaud (center) joins two young girls for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to the new training hall dubbed ‘the empowerment space’

… first-ever girls empowerment day held

The Ministry of Human Services unveiled a spanking new training hall while hosting the historic girls’ empowerment day and Women Investment and Innovation (WIIN) graduation for 850 persons on Saturday.

The training hall and administrative block is located at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), Cove and John, East Coast Demerara and has been aiding women and girls to attain gender equality while simultaneously providing training, support and assistance to become economically empowered since 1997.

The building was in a state of disrepair for a long time. However, when substantive Minister, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud assumed office in 2020, a comprehensive review of the mandate of GWLI was taken, leading to a massive rehabilitation project.

Dr. Persaud gives a tour of the new training hall and administrative block to fellow Ministers and members of the Diplomatic Corps

There has been a complete renovation of the hall, administrative block and is now complete with modern equipment, air conditioning and new furniture. The new computer lab is also housed there. Minister Persaud gave those in attendance a personal tour of the new facility.

These upgrades are integral to GWLI performing its mandate as new courses under the GWLI’s WIIN training programme continue to roll out.

Minister Persaud said, “Our focus is on the empowerment of girls and women and a big part of this drive is to create an enabling environment, equipped with all the resources they need to achieve success. All the services are accessible and free. The response has been overwhelming and we are amplifying our efforts this year. I warmly congratulate the women and girls and commit to sustainable support.”

Also, over 800 persons graduated today from a two-week training offered by the Ministry of Human Services, through the WIIN programme. Of this, 250 participants came from Region Five while 600 were from Region Four.

Malica Rajkumar, a 26-year-old teacher was in full praise of the Ministry for providing her with the opportunity to be trained under the child care programme. She said, “I did a face-to-face training and it was very fun, the lecturer was very jovial. I want to thank her and the Ministry of Human Services. With the knowledge I would have gained I will put into practice with my family and also my job.”

Chandrowti Jagdeo-Behari was also happy to be part of the learning experience. She noted, “I came into contact with the programme via social media and I did two courses. I am happy I did it because it will help me in my profession since I am a nurse in training.”

Some of the graduates proudly display their certificates

Senior Training Officer, Sanjay Pooran said, “This new space which Minister has termed the ‘Empowerment space’ will help us help women and girls really transition from a state of dependency to economic freedom. The WIIN programme will facilitate technical and vocational training which opens the door in the areas of employment, micro-enterprise development and even elevations in their careers. This space creates the right environment to enable a safe, free and modern form of learning.”

Meanwhile, the first-ever girls empowerment day, which is a partnership with UNICEF under the Spotlight Initiative aimed to promote a sense of self-worth as well as the promotion of the girls’ ability to determine their own choices. The beneficiaries were also facilitated with help to equip the girls with the necessary skills to influence social change for themselves and others. The participants included girls who participated in the StoryBoard Initiative.

Among the topics discussed during the seminar were menstrual and personal hygiene, coping with bullying and peer pressure, practical money skills, moral education, importance of exercise, positive effects on mental health, sexual and reproductive health.

Spotlight Coordinator, Anuradha Persaud said, “As we know when women and girls are supported, they gain opportunities to speak up for their rights, and to advocate for their communities. They are also able to rise in social standing, and they can feed this into future generations enabling us to create sustainable change and ultimately to end violence against women and girls.”