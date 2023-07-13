85 murders, 68 road deaths recorded between January to July 2023 – GPF

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a 13.3 per cent increase in firearm seizures thus far for 2023 when compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed by acting Top Cop Clifton Hicken on Thursday during the Annual Award Ceremony at the Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

In addition, he reported that serious crimes are down by 12.6 percent. The Top Cop nevertheless, pointed out that there has been a whopping 37 per cent increase in murders with 85 recorded from January to July 2023 when compared to 62 for the same period in 2022.

With respect to traffic, he stated that 52 persons would have lost their lives between January to July 2022 but in 2023, 68 lives were lost on Guyana’s roadway.

The Top Cop said they plan to address this in a holistic way with a traffic plan to be implemented within the next three weeks.