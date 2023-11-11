$842M in contracts signed for rehabilitation of Miscellaneous Roads in Region 10

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and other officials with the contractors

The Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed contracts to the tune of GY$842,393,353 for the rehabilitation of 19 Miscellaneous Roads in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Among the roads to be upgraded are: Block 22 Main Road, Wismar; Ice Water Road, Block 22; Broad Money Street, Amilia’s Ward; Community Centre North Side Road, Amelia’s Ward; Henry’s Road, South Amelia’s Ward; Well Road, Amelia’s Ward; Lover’s Lane & School Access Road, Amelia’s Ward; Second Corner Main Street; Empire Drive Road; Last Cross Street, Empire Drive; Blue Berry Hill Back Road; Oval Road, Retrieve, Linden; Harvey’s Road, One Mile Extension; Bobby Nowel’s Street, One Mile, Linden; Riverside Road, Watooka, Linden; West Watooka Hill Top, Linden; West Watooka Internal Road, Linden; Half Mile Road, Wismar; and Green Valley Road, Wismar.

According to the Public Works Ministry, these projects have a three-month duration.

Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud with one of the contractors who will executing works on one of the roads

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, has urged the contractors to immediately get into execution mode.

Meanwhile, he reemphasized the Government’s massive build-out plan for Region 10 which will continue into 2024.

Just recently instruction has been given by His Excellency to pave 1000 meters of roadway in Coomaka, along with another 1600 meters at Old England/ Siberia, Minister Edgill stated. Adding that these roads are at crusher run level and must be brought up to asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, he said there is work to be done at Ituni: four concrete roads, as well as a new road to be constructed at Black Bush for which the contract will be awarded immediately.

Minister Edghill said along with 62 roads to be built, 19 more added today, and some $300 million earmarked for projects under the Hinterland programme for Region 10, there is work and opportunity for everyone.

He said, like every other region of the country, Region 10 is experiencing a massive infrastructural overhaul in keeping with the Government’s national buildout plan.