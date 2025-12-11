Public servants volunteer in e-ID rollout as Govt working to enact data protection laws - Nandlall 48 students graduate from Civil Aviation Training School Family says newborn uplifted from NA Hospital without their knowledge Ganja found concealed in oats packets at Ogle airport Guyana, UK sign MoU to support forest governance &amp; advance sustainable development  Break-in at Home Affairs Ministry: Suspect arrested, stolen items recovered
83 women benefit from $300k each to start or expand a small business 

11 December 2025
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Canada, on Wednesday, awarded business grants to 83 women, empowering them to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey.

The women were drawn from nine of the ten administrative regions and had to satisfy defined criteria and undergo training and develop business plans.

The distribution ceremony, held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) in Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, saw each woman receiving $300,000 to start or expand a small business, amounting to a total of approximately $25 million GYD.

These beneficiaries recently completed various training programmes offered through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN). Among them were survivors of domestic violence and individuals supported by the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit (C-TIP), all now equipped with new skills and a renewed opportunity for independence.

