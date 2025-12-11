83 women benefit from $300k each to start or expand a small business 

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Canada, on Wednesday, awarded business grants to 83 women, empowering them to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey.

The women were drawn from nine of the ten administrative regions and had to satisfy defined criteria and undergo training and develop business plans.

The distribution ceremony, held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) in Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, saw each woman receiving $300,000 to start or expand a small business, amounting to a total of approximately $25 million GYD.

These beneficiaries recently completed various training programmes offered through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN). Among them were survivors of domestic violence and individuals supported by the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit (C-TIP), all now equipped with new skills and a renewed opportunity for independence.