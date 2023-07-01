82 murders, 102 road fatalities recorded in the first half of 2023

The Guyana Police Force has recorded an increase in the number of murders reported in the first half of 2023, while also revealing that fatalities on the country’s roadways during this period have surpassed 100 deaths.

For the period, January 1 to June 29, 2023, the Guyana Police Force said 82 murders were recorded. This is compared to 60 recorded during the same period in 2022.

Among the murders in the first half of this year, 33 were domestic related; 32 stemmed from disorderly conduct and two execution-style killing.

Six of those murders were committed during the course of robberies, while the remaining nine murders are of unknown causes.

Meanwhile, with regard to traffic statistics, the Police Force reported that some 102 road fatalities were recorded within the first six months of this year.

During this period, there were 65 fatal accidents from which some 75 persons died.

Between January to June, fatal incidents on the roadways amounted to 24 resulting in the deaths of another 27 persons.

The 102 road fatalities in the first half of 2023, is compared to 77 recorded during the same period last year.

However, while the police’s statistics covered up to June 29, another fatal accident occurred on Friday, June 30 on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara, involving two motorcycles, which led to the death of 26-year-old Muneshwar Singh of Cornelia Ida, WCD.

Back in December 2022, the Police had reported that some 122 homicides were recorded thus far, with a 19% reduction of serious crimes in 2022 compared to 2021.