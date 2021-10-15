81-Y-O woman perishes in Bartica fire

Firefighters at the scene Saturday night (Photo: Gifford Marshall Facebook)

An 81-year-old woman perished in a late night fire that destroyed her Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) home on Saturday.

Dead is Iris Baron of Lot 203 Mongrippa Hill, Bartica.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the blaze was caused by a lit candle that was left unattended. It fell and ignited combustible materials, the GFS said.

They said a report of a house on fire at Bartica was received at 22:23h and a Water Tender 98 and crew from the Bartica Fire Station responded.

Despite their efforts, however, Baron’s one storey wooden and concrete home was completely destroyed with her inside.

Additionally, a neighbouring two storey house with occupants in both the top and bottom flats also received partial damages from the blaze.

The GFS said radiated heat from Baron’s house destroyed some 19.3 meters of PVC guttering on northern wall and two complete glass windows were damaged on the building next door.

The top floor occupied by Abdul Hakh and his family of three while the ground floor was occupied by Sasraz Hakh and his family of four.