$80M in infrastructural development for Pigeon Island – President

President Dr Irfaan Ali said Government will be investing $80 million in the infrastructural development of Pigeon Island on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Head of State made this announcement while addressing residents during a community outreach in the area this afternoon.

The president said that the old roads will be rehabilitated while new ones will be constructed. These works, he added, will be done in collaboration with the community. The government is also in the process of regularising an area in the community where more than 50 households are squatting. This process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Dr Ali emphasised that his government has one narrative and agenda— to unite the citizens under the ‘One Guyana’ banner and to bring prosperity to all. This transformative plan, he added, is well underway.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; the Honourable Anil Nandlall; Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Honourable Deodat Indar; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues; other government officials and technical staff from the various ministries were also at the outreach. (Office of the President)